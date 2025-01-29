Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Blazers? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Portland Trail Blazers for the second and final time this season in this non-conference matchup.
The Bucks will play the Blazers for the first and only time at the Moda Center.
All eyes will once again be on Bucks star guard Damian Lillard as he returns to the place he once called home. Although he is two seasons removed from Portland, his emotions will still be at an all-time high.
Nonetheless, that will likely be the case for this Tuesday's matchup.
While that is the case, all eyes will also be on Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks will play this second leg of a back-to-back on Tuesday, and luckily, Antetokounmpo will be on the court.
After being listed as probable, the two-time MVP has been upgraded to available.
Antetokounmpo was spectacular in his outing on Monday against the Utah Jazz. The 30-year-old superstar played in 37 minutes on Monday night and recorded 35 points on 16-for-23 shooting from the field, along with 18 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals while being a +19 on the plus/minus category.
The Bucks have been on a roll lately, winning six of their last seven games. They are favored to win this match with a -5.5 spread.
The Trail Blazers have gone 9-13 in home games. Portland is 4-3 in one-possession games.
The Bucks will search for their 10th win on the road. They are 9-11 in road games. Milwaukee is 10-9 against opponents over .500.
The Trail Blazers score 107.8 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 111.1 the Bucks allow.
The Bucks average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than the Trail Blazers give up.
Milwaukee has been one of the hottest teams lately, recording an 8-2 record in their last 10 games.
In that span, the Bucks are averaging 120.8 points, 47.5 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 5.7 steals, and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.
The Blazers have been better lately, recording a 4-6 record in their last 10 games. They are averaging 105.5 points, 43.9 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.3 steals, and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points per game.
The Blazers have won four of their last five games after suffering a five-game losing streak.
