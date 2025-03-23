Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Kings? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Status For Star Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks are in a big-time fight for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference standings. They are battling with two other teams for that final home-court advantage seed.
Right now, they are a game behind the Indiana Pacers for that fourth spot, but they hold a one-game lead over the Pistons for fifth. The final stretch of the season will determine who the Bucks will face in the playoffs.
Milwaukee has lost two of their last three games, so they are looking to get some positive momentum in the next few games that they play.
The Bucks are in the middle of a West Coast road trip and are taking on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. Their best player is on the injury report, yet again.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on the injury report for the last few weeks because of a right knee injury. He is listed as probable due to right knee tendinopathy.
Milwaukee will already be without Damian Lillard for the game because he is out due to right calf soreness. It will be the second straight game that he is missing.
Antetokounmpo is the best player that the Bucks have. The team goes as far as he does, especially once the playoffs start.
Having the team healthy for the playoffs is the top priority for the team moving forward. They don't want to have the same issue that they had last year when Antetokounmpo missed the playoffs because of a calf injury.
The Kings are in a fight of their own in the Western Conference standings. They currently hold the ninth spot in the West and hold just a two-game lead over the Mavericks for the 11th spot in the conference.
Milwaukee is going to try their best to not let them increase this lead. They have two more road games before they finally get to return home.
So far this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, and six assists per game. He is shooting 59.9 percent from the field and 17.8 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
