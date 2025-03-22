Bucks Injury Report: Crucial Forward Could Miss Game vs Kings
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Sacramento Kings for the second and final time in the regular season. The Bucks will look to sweep the season series over the Kings, which will be their only time traveling to Northern California this season.
The Bucks will search for their 40th win of the season and search for their second win in this five-game road trip. While the Bucks will look to come out on top, they placed their key forward, Gary Trent Jr., on the injury report. Trent lands on the injury report due to his knee issue.
However, he is listed as probable and is likely to play.
Trent has been a mainstay on the injury report of late due to left knee patella tendinopathy, though he's expected to play in his eighth consecutive contest on Saturday.
Over his last five appearances, the 26-year-old swingman has averaged 14.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 steals across 25.0 minutes per contest.
The last time Trent was on the court, he played great. He was one of five players for the Bucks to score in double digits and was the team's second-leading scorer. Against the Lakers, Trent recorded 23 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 27 minutes. Trent was a +28 on the court, the highest plus/minus in the game.
In 62 games this season, Trent averages 10.8 points per game, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three in 24.9 minutes of action.
The Bucks enter this matchup with a +2.5 spread.
The Kings are 18-16 in home games. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game, and it is led by Domantas Sabonis, who averages 3.8. However, Sabonis will be out for this matchup with a sprained right ankle.
The Bucks are 15-18 on the road. Milwaukee is 17-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.
Milwaukee has been mediocre in their last 10 games, recording a 5-5 record, averaging 116.9 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.5 steals, and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.
