Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Mavericks? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to Dallas for the first and only time of the season to take on the Dallas Mavericks.
This matchup against the Mavericks is the first of two between these non-conference teams. The Bucks will search for their 34th win of the season and their 13th win away from their home fans.
The Bucks have a great chance to do so, as they are road favorites with a -3.5 spread. Much of that concerns Giannis Antetokounmpo's availability. The good news for the Bucks is that the two-time MVP has been upgraded from probable to available and will start for Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo will play in his 47th game of the season. The 30-year-old was incredible in his last appearance on the court against the Denver Nuggets.
In Thursday's win over the Nuggets, he recorded 28 points on 11-for-23 shooting from the field, 19 rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 33 minutes of action.
In the season, the former Defensive Player of the Year has been playing at a first-team All-NBA level, averaging 30.9 points per game, 12.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 60.6 percent from the field in 34.1 minutes of action.
This matchup with the Mavericks is the first of two in the season. These two games against Dallas will be in less than a week, as they will take on the Mavericks at home on March 5. It will be the second leg of a back-to-back for Milwaukee.
The Greek Freak has been solid against the Mavericks, averaging 25.8 points per game, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 19 games against Dallas in his career.
As for this matchup, the Bucks will look to snap the Mavericks' four-game home win streak.
The Mavericks have gone 19-11 at home. Dallas has a 16-19 record against teams over .500.
The Bucks are 12-16 on the road. Milwaukee is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 43.9 rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 12.1.
Milwaukee has been great in their last 10 games, tallying a 7-3 record while averaging 112.9 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.9 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field.
As for the Mavericks, they are 6-4 while averaging 113.1 points per game and shooting 46.6 percent from the field in their last 10 games.
