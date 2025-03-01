Bucks' Bobby Portis Named as Potential Trade Target For LA Team Ahead of Offseason
The Milwaukee Bucks will have an interesting summer ahead of them. This summer can be franchise-altering, especially if things don't go their way this season.
While that is a little ways from now, the Bucks could see some of their key players move on this summer, including their veteran champion forward, Bobby Portis.
Portis is currently not playing at the moment due to his violating the league's anti-drug policy.
Nonetheless, he will be ready for the Bucks' playoff run. The 30-year-old has been solid for the Bucks during his tenure, but this could be his final in the Mid-West.
However, there is no guarantee that Portis will return to Milwaukee. Regardless, he will be a hot commodity on the market, and according to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Los Angeles Clippers could be a team that will have their eye on the former Razorback.
"None of these three players would impact the budget, since Sexton and Clarkson have one season left on their dealswhile Portis holds a player option for 2025-26. All three also do their best work on the offensive end, which is where L.A. needs the most help.
"Shot-creation is perhaps the biggest need, which helps get Sexton the top spot. A stretch-y, offensive-minded combo big would be hugely helpful too, though, so Portis is a close second."
Portis has been a key player for the Bucks for the past five seasons.
In his tenure, he is averaging 13.6 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.7 steals while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three in 336 games and 25.0 minutes of action.
Portis would be solid for any other team; however, as things stand, the Bucks will do all they can to retain him.
He is a good scorer, especially when it comes to his post-game, spot-up shooting, and face-up game. On top of that, he is a solid rebounder but not an impactful defender. You take the good with the bad with Portis, who has proven he can be a key piece to a title contender.
He has a player option at the end of the season, and he will likely exercise it and try his luck in free agency.
