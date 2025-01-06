Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Raptors? Bucks Injury Report Revealed
The Milwaukee Bucks will look to get back to their winning ways after dropping a tough game on Saturday to the lowly Portland Trail Blazers.
The Bucks will look to avoid going back to .500 on Monday when they take on the Toronto Raptors. They could use all the help they could get to get out of their current rut, and luckily for them, their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo, will be on the court tonight.
Antetokounmpo, who was listed as probable for Monday's matchup against the Raptors, has been upgraded to available.
Antetokounmpo, who is dealing with a knee issue, has been a mainstay on the injury report through the early part of the season due to right patella tendinopathy, though he will give it a go on Monday.
The superstar has played in three consecutive outings since he logged a four-game absence due to back spasms and an illness. In that three-game span, he has averaged 29.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.3 steals across 36.7 minutes per contest.
Antetokounmpo was incredible in his last outing, recording 31 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 38 minutes of action. Antetokounmpo shot 14-for-27 from the field, but it wasn't enough to earn the win.
The superstar forward has been impressive this season and has been playing like an MVP candidate thus far. He is amongst the top in the MVP ladder, and if he can continue his play and lead his team to victories, there is a good chance he will earn his third MVP of his career.
The Bucks will look to get back to winning ways after dropping two consecutive games and four of their last five.
Milwaukee is a less-than-impressive 15-14 against conference opponents. However, they are third in the league with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game, led by Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 9.6.
The Raptors are shooting 46.3 percent from the field this season, 1.0 percentage points higher than the 45.3 percent the Bucks allow to opponents—the Raptors average 112.3 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 118.7 the Raptors give up.
The Bucks have been mediocre, 5-5, in their last 10 games. They are averaging 109.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 9.8 steals, and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points.
