Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Warriors? Bucks Release Final Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Golden State Warriors for the second and final time of the season. The Bucks will look to avoid the second series sweep; however, they must do so on the road against a red-hot Warriors team.
The Warriors have flipped the switch since the All-Star break. The same cannot be said for the Bucks, who have been slightly inconsistent lately. Still, this matchup should be worth watching, as a ton of star power will be on the court at the Chase Center.
Although Giannis Antetokounmpo had been on the injury report due to his ongoing left calf strain, he has been upgraded to available and will start for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo will start and play in his 56th game of the season.
The last time the Greek Freak was on the court, he recorded a triple-double in the loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He posted 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks, and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-105.
Antetokounmpo racked up his seventh triple-double of the season and the 52nd of his career.
Antetokounmpo has been incredible this season, averaging 30.4 points per game, 12.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 60.3 percent from the field in 33.9 minutes and 55 games.
Th 30-year-old was not available the last time they played the Warriors, which occurred on Feb. 10. The Bucks dropped that game, 125-110. Damian Lillard was the leading scorer in that contest with 38 points in the loss.
In Antetokounmpo’s career against the Warriors, he averages 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 49.7 percent from the field in 19 games.
The Warriors are 21-13 on their home court. Golden State is 5-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Bucks are 14-17 in road games. Milwaukee has a 17-16 record against teams above .500.
The Warriors have been great in their last 10 games, recording a 9-1 record while averaging 119.4 points, 45.5 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field.
As for the Bucks, they are 6-4 in their last 10 games, averaging 119.7 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.
