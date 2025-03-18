Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status For Bucks vs Warriors
The Milwaukee Bucks are in a massive fight for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. They are battling with both the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons for that spot.
Milwaukee is tied with Indiana for that spot right now, with the Pistons sitting just a game behind. The Bucks are trying to make sure they finish in that spot so that they get home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
In order to make sure that they finish that spot in the East standings, they have to have their best players playing in as many games as possible down the stretch.
The Bucks are taking on a very good Golden State Warriors team on Tuesday night. Golden State is also fighting for some playoff seeding of their own.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on the injury report for the last few games. He is on it once again ahead of this matchup with the Warriors.
Antetokounmpo continues to be listed as probable with right patella tendinopathy. He has been on the injury report with that for the last few games now that his calf injury is healed up.
The Bucks are going to need him to be healthy for as many games as possible down the stretch. Of course, the priority is for them to have him healthy for the playoffs.
Antetokounmpo missed the entire first-round playoff series against the Pacers last season, and that was a big reason why they weren't able to win.
Milwaukee is trying to prove that they are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Keeping themselves healthy is a big step toward doing that.
Golden State is a good team in their own right. They are going to try hard to beat the Bucks, no matter who is on the court in this game.
In the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, and six assists per game. He is also shooting 60.3 percent from the field and 18.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Bucks Injury Report: Damian Lillard Could Miss Game vs Warriors
