Is It Time For the Milwaukee Bucks to Move Off Pat Connaughton?
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton has been a staple in the city of Milwaukee for six years, but all signs point to the Bucks needing to explore the idea of moving off him.
It's seems very possible that Connaughton, a nine-year NBA veteran who was a key rotational piece during Milwaukee's 2021 championship run, has seen his better days.
As a shooter, Connaughton's game has never been about creating shots for himself or his teammates, but he's shot below 35 percent from three-point land for two straight years. Last season he averaged just 5.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 22.1 minutes per contest while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor and 34.5 percent from deep.
Not only has his scoring been on the decline, but his rebounding and defensive abilities have also been fading. Once an elite rebounder for his position (4.6 rebounds per game in 2022-23), Connaughton now finds himself in defensive limbo more often than not.
In July 2022, he signed a three-year, $28.3 million deal with the Bucks. This season he’s set to earn $9.4 million, with a player option for 2025-26 at the same amount. As a result of his contract and recent play, Connaughton has been linked to trade rumors all offseason.
Given all of his recent struggles, Milwaukee faces an urgent need to upgrade their wing rotation behind oft-injured Khris Middleton. Outside of a potential trade, the Bucks could explore the option of giving most of Connaughton's allocated minutes to a pair of their younger guards, Andre Jackson Jr. and A.J. Green, which could infuse some much-needed youth into the rotation.
Jackson had a minimal role during his rookie year last season, averaging 2.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10 minutes per game across 57 appearances. But at 6-foot-6, the former 36th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, was able to show in brief spurts that he can make an impact as a jack of all trades type player. Perhaps if given more minutes, Jackson Jr. could hone in his skills throughout the regular season and make for a bigger impact come the postseason.
As for Green, the 24-year-old, 6-foot-4 guard has been one of the Bucks' most lethal shooters since the Northern Iowa product signed a two-way contract in July of 2022. Over two seasons in a limited role off the bench, Green has hit on 41.2 percent of his career three-pointers on an average of three attempts per game over 10.5 minutes per contest. Every team needs a reliable outside threat and the Bucks have one of the best stored on their bench. There's no reason as to why Green shouldn't see more playing time ahead of his third NBA season.
With Jackson and Green both having already shown flashes as unproven NBA players, it may be time for Milwaukee to pull the trigger and offload Connaughton or even sit him in favor of its young pair of guards.
