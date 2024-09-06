Amazon Nearing Deal With Diamond Sports to Stream Bucks' Games
MILWAUKEE — Amazon has positioned themselves to complete another expansion in its regional sports streaming efforts, which would have a direct effect on Milwaukee Bucks coverage.
According to a Thursday report by the New York Post, the online retail giant is nearing an agreement with Diamond Sports Group to stream most of the Bally Sports parent company’s content, which includes the Bucks.
The new offering could launch next month with the start of the NHL and NBA seasons. Fans likely would pay around $20 a month to watch through Amazon's streaming service.
The price point is comparable to what Milwaukee fans already pay for the Bally Sports+ app, which has been the only place to stream Bucks games for non-cable or satellite-package fans. Amazon's deal could be an alternative to the Bally Sports+ app that seems to be under regular criticism from local consumers frustrated with its functionality.
In August, Amazon made headlines when it pulled out of an agreement to invest in Diamond Sports, the company that runs the Bally Sports broadcasts, making it appear that the e-commerce giant wouldn't be playing a role in Diamond's ongoing attempt to get out of bankruptcy. Diamond has been in bankruptcy since March of 2023.
In order to get out of Chapter 11, Diamond needs to demonstrate financial viability moving forward, and a deal with Amazon would be a significant step in that right direction. Diamond's argument would be that it can increase its subscriber base substantially by going through Amazon.
Furthermore, this deal would not be exclusive, meaning Diamond could sign deals with other platforms. The Bally Sports app also could still exist in its current form, leaving the deal to serve as a second streaming option at a similar price point.
Bucks games that aren't already nationally televised would air on Amazon, just as they do now with the Bally app. By the same token, Milwaukee fans would be unable to see out-of-market games featuring the other teams included in the potential deal — Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the San Antonio Spurs — but they'd be able to access those games through NBA League Pass.
Diamond’s junior creditors, including Prudential and Fidelity, are expected to invest in Diamond Sports Group and take over the business if it can emerge from bankruptcy. The New York Post also indicated that a name change from Bally's might be on the table as well, with rumors of FanDuel having interest in the naming rights.
