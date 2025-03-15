Is Pascal Siakam Playing vs Bucks? Pacers Reveal Injury Status For Star Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for some revenge against the Indiana Pacers. They are taking on the Pacers just a few days after a heartbreaking loss to them in Indiana.
Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-tying 3-point shot as he got fouled. He then hit a free throw to win the game, and that gave Indiana a tie for fourth with the Bucks.
Milwaukee has now lost three out of four games, but they are coming off a big win over the Lakers. They come into this game with a lot of confidence off that win.
In that matchup against the Pacers on Tuesday, the Bucks were killed by Pascal Siakam. Siakam showed why he was an All-Star this year, putting up 25 points and 12 rebounds against Milwaukee.
This time around, Siakam has found himself on the injury report before their game on Friday night against the 76ers. He's off the injury report ahead of this game against the Bucks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to play better defense against Siakam in this matchup if they want to beat the Pacers this time. When he's on, Antetokounmpo is one of the best defensive players in the league.
There's a reason why he won the Defensive Player of the Year award back in 2020. He needs to show that kind of intensity against the Pacers on Saturday night.
These two teams are tied for the fourth spot in the East. The Pistons are not far behind, sitting just a game behind the two for that spot.
Milwaukee has this game at home and they catch Indiana on the second night of a back-to-back. There's a good chance that Siakam and the rest of the team will be tired for this one.
Winning this matchup would give the Bucks the tiebreaker for the fourth-seed if they end up tied at the end of the year. That's something that Milwaukee desperately wants to get.
Siakam has been an Iron Man for the Pacers, not missing a single game since he was traded to the Pacers a year ago. He is averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.
