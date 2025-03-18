Is Warriors' Steph Curry Playing vs Bucks?
Will 11-time All-Star Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry suit up against the Milwaukee Bucks in their clash on Tuesday?
Heading into the game, the Warriors had been thinking of sitting Curry against the Bucks due to a low back strain, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.
The matchup represents the second game in as many nights for Golden State, which fell to 114-105 on Monday night to a Denver Nuggets team sitting three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic, starting point guard Jamal Murray, and starting shooting guard Christian Braun.
Curry scored 20 points on a brutal 6-of-21 shooting from the field (4-of-14 from beyond the 3-point arc) and 4-of-4 shooting from the charity stripe, while dishing out seven assists (against a miserable seven turnovers), grabbing four rebounds and swiping three steals.
According to the 6-foot-2 guard, he's been grappling with the ailment since last Thursday.
"I feel like [it is] more so my back I was dealing with the last couple of days, see how that responds tomorrow, but otherwise feel pretty solid," Curry said on Monday.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that he intended to consult with Golden State VP of player health and performance Rick Celebrini before they figured out a final status report for the two-time league MVP.
"He's exhausted right now," Kerr said of Curry. "So we've got to absolutely consider giving him a night and getting him rejuvenated for the sake of him and the remainder of our games. But we'll see. I think he's been tired the last few games, and so we've got to find a way to get him his juice back."
Now, Golden State has made a final determination for its best player's status heading into a critical matchup with Milwaukee.
The four-time league champion will sit out the Bucks game after all, sources tell Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
This news doesn't come as a total surprise, as Curry has not looked like himself of late. Across his last four bouts, he's been averaging 20.8 points on .375/.341/.952 shooting splits, 5.0 assists (against 4.0 turnovers) and 3.8 rebounds a night. It's a far cry from his season averages of 24.3 points on .444/.394/.935 shooting splits, 6.1 assists (against 2.9 turnovers) and 4.4 rebounds per.
