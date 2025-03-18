Steph Curry Injury Status for Warriors vs Bucks
11-time All-Star Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, who just turned 37 on Friday, has apparently been dealing with a new injury since last week.
Per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, the 6-foot-2 Davidson product has been playing through a back injury since last week. In the Warriors' 114-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, Curry scored 20 points on a scant 6-of-21 shooting line from the field (4-of-14 from deep) and 4-of-4 shooting from the foul line. He also turned the ball over seven times, his worst such tally this season.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Top 3 Buyout Players for Bucks to Bolster Chances in Eastern Conference
“Obviously I didn’t play great at all (vs. Denver), so everybody including Coach [Steve Kerr] is going to try to figure out why,” Curry said. “Mostly the turnovers, dumb plays all night, but I had a really good run. You expect to have a level of consistency and whatnot, so when it doesn’t happen it becomes a question. I feel like (it’s) more so my back I was dealing with the last couple of days, see how that responds tomorrow, but otherwise feel pretty solid.”
Kerr suggested Golden State is open to "potentially" resting Curry — who'd be the oldest player on the floor for either team if he did play — against the Bucks on Tuesday, in what would be the second night of a back-to-back slate of games.
Curry was officially questionable ahead of the Nuggets game with the back injury.
“He’s exhausted right now,” Kerr noted of Curry. “So we’ve got to absolutely consider giving him a night and getting him rejuvenated for the sake of him and the remainder of our games. But we’ll see. I think he’s been tired the last few games, and so we’ve got to find a way to get him his juice back.”
If Curry is at all limited or even absent, six-time All-Star small forward Jimmy Butler, Golden State's prized new post-trade deadline acquisition, could be leaned on to look more like his Miami Heat-era scoring self against Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Against Denver, the 6-foot-7 Marquette alum scored a Warriors-most 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the floor and 6-of-10 shooting from the charity stripe, while also chipping in eight boards, six assists, two steals and a block.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Damian Lillard Refuses to Call Bucks Teammate by Viral Nickname
According to the league's latest injury report, nine-time All-Star Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed as probable to play through a right patella tendinopathy, while nine-time All-Star Milwaukee point guard is probable to play through a strained right groin. Backup shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. has a left patella tendinopathy, but is seen as probable to suit up.
The Bucks will be down two rotation big men, however. Sixth man extraordinaire Bobby Portis is still in the midst of his 25-game suspension. Reserve center Jericho Sims was recently ruled out for the next four months with a right thumb UCL sprain.
Coming out of the All-Star break, Curry looked like his MVP self, averaging 30.1 points on a .521/.437/.963 slash line while leading the Warriors to an 8-1 run. Across Golden State's last four bouts, though, Curry has come down to earth a bit. He's been averaging a more erratic 20.8 points on .375/.341/.952 shooting splits through his last four bouts.
More Milwaukee Bucks:
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Offers Sneak Peak at New Signature Shoe
Doc Rivers Slams Bucks' 'Trust' Following Another Loss to Cavaliers
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo On Verge of Reaching NBA Feat For First Time Since 1989-90
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.