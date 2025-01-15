Jalen Suggs Injury Status For Bucks vs Magic
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Orlando Magic for their 39th game of the 2024-25 season.
The Bucks will play their second leg of a back-to-back tonight, and their top players should be available, barring anything catastrophic.
While the Bucks should be healthy, the same cannot be said for the Magic. The Magic will be without their top guard and former lottery pick, Jalen Suggs.
Suggs is ruled out due to a back injury.
The Magic will be without Suggs for the sixth straight game as the young guard continues to deal with a back strain.
Magic guard Cole Anthony has been starting in place of Suggs, and that will likely be the case once again against Milwaukee. Anthony is coming off his best game as a starter this season, scoring 27 points in the win over the 76ers on Sunday.
Suggs has not played since Jan. 3.
Suggs has been solid in 34 games this season, averaging 16.4 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.5 steals while shooting 41 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from three in 29.0 minutes of action.
The 23-year-old last played on Jan. 3 against the Toronto Raptors, playing only 13 minutes and recording six points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
The Bucks will look to take advantage of the Magic, who could be without many of their key players in this matchup.
The last time the Bucks played the Magic was a couple of days ago when they won 109-106. Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was stellar in that outing, recording 41 points on 19-for-29 shooting from the field, 14 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks.
The Magic will have their hands full against one of the best players in the league.
The Bucks will look for their 22nd win of the season and their 14th win in front of their home crowd. The Bucks are 17-15 against conference opponents. Milwaukee is seventh in the Eastern Conference, scoring 113.1 points while shooting 47.9 percent from the field.
The Magic are 19-11 against conference opponents. Orlando scores 104.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.
The Bucks will look for their fifth win in their last six games.
