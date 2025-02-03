Jaren Jackson Jr Draws Blood, Heads to Locker Room Following Hard Elbow vs Bucks
UPDATE: Jackson Jr. has returned to the game following the scary hit
During the Milwaukee Bucks game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis star Jaren Jackson Jr. was hit hard and drew a lot of blood. The veteran then left for the locker room after the scary hit.
Jackson Jr. caught an elbow to the face and had to leave the court. The hope is that he will be okay and can return to the game soon.
The Grizzlies and Bucks have had a solid matchup thus far, with each team throwing blows at each other. With star point guard Ja Morant out for this game, Jackson Jr. is the big star for Memphis.
With him out, the Bucks will need to take advantage to get the win. Milwaukee is coming off two straight losses and three of the past four games.
The Bucks are expected to be one of the more active teams ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline. The front office believes that they are a piece or two away from truly contending this NBA season.
Milwaukee has been looking at adding another All-Star talent to the mix, targeting players such as Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler. But the team missed out on LaVine as he has now been traded to the Sacramento Kings in a blockbuster deal.
With this news, Milwaukee will need to look elsewhere to upgrade this team. Butler could be an interesting option, with Miami looking to just rid themselves of the headache that he has caused of late.
It remains to be seen how active the Bucks will be at the trade deadline but the front office seemed determined to add more talent. The trade deadline ends on Feb. 6 so the Bucks have a few more days to bring in more additions to the team.
