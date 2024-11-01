Kendrick Perkins Slams Bucks For Horrible Start to Season
The Milwaukee Bucks have gotten off to a poor start to open the NBA season. They currently sit with a surprisingly dismal record of 1-4 as they get ready to take on the 5-0 Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.
It's been a tough go for the Bucks to start, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Milwaukee hasn't been able to cover anyone and it seems as if their team chemistry remains a little off.
Head coach Doc Rivers has tried to change up rotations and find a cure but so far, nothing has worked. One of his former stars called out the Bucks for their issues on defense, noting that they have a big problem.
Former Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins, who won his lone championship under Rivers' tutelage in 2008, took aim at Milwaukee while on NBA Today.
"They have a problem," Perkins began on NBA Today. "They have real issues when you have both of your guys, your two franchise guys, superstar-caliber players, all-time greats going off. They've been playing well, exceptional, this season, and you're still losing games, especially the game in Brooklyn that you suppose to win."
"Again, it comes down to who's going to be that third option," Perkins said. "I know Khris Middleton is out because of injury. How is he going to look? The synergy is not there, okay? The chemistry is not there. I think I would see more from the bench—more chest bumping, more high fiving. There's something going on in that locker room. They took a guy [in] Patrick Beverley for granted. Imagine what he was doing in that locker room to bring in togetherness."
Perkins played under Rivers when the Celtics won the NBA title in 2008. Boston was one of the best defensive teams of all time so he understands how to deal with these issues.
But the Bucks have to figure out a plan to fix their issues before it's too late. Milwaukee can't afford another lost season, otherwise, major changes are likely coming to the roster.
This could include them trading away star Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard if things don't turn around. Both players could net Milwaukee some strong assets for the future and a rebuild could be the answer.
But for now, the Bucks will try to solve their issues internally and get back to playing the type of basketball that we have come to expect from them over the past few years.
