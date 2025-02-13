Kevin Porter Jr Already Impressing Bucks HC Doc Rivers
The Milwaukee Bucks made a couple of big moves at the trade deadline. By far the deal that got the most attention was trading Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma.
Kuzma was brought in to help lift the scoring burden off Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. The Bucks like his ability to score the ball and pull down down rebounds.
While Kuzma was the biggest name that the Bucks brought in during the trade deadline, he wasn't the only player they brought to Milwaukee. Kevin Porter Jr. was also brought in from Los Angeles.
Porter Jr. is someone that the Bucks wanted to bring in because of his ability to score the ball. They needed more reliable help at the backup point guard spot, so they targeted Porter Jr.
That isn't the thing that has impressed Doc Rivers, though. Rivers mentioned something else that is impressing him the most.
“His guts,” Rivers said when asked what he liked about Porter’s performance. “He’s calm. It’s funny. They score, and he was the first one (to say), ‘Everybody relax.’ I didn’t know he was going to shoot the ball, but we knew we could get downhill.”
Rivers is an old-school coach who loves his players to play with a lot of effort and confidence at all times. The quickest way to his heart is to play by leaving it all out on the court.
Porter Jr.'s ability to calm everyone down is also something Rivers values. Without Antetokounmpo in the lineup because of a calf injury, they need more players who have a calming presence on the rest of the roster.
Milwaukee is hoping that the additions of Porter Jr. and Kuzma can push them over the hump. The Bucks enter the All-Star break as fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.
If they can get healthy in the second half of the season, they feel like they can make a much deeper run in the playoffs after getting bounced in the first round last season.
Porter Jr. is averaging 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game this season.
