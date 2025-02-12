Veteran Guard Could Be Option For Bucks on Buyout Market
The revamped Milwaukee Bucks could undergo further changes as they gear up for the playoff stretch.
The team already has made some huge adjustments to its 2024-25 rotation this month.
Most critically, Milwaukee shipped out former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton, who had regressed enough to be demoted out of Bucks head coach Doc Rivers' starting lineup in favor of Taurean Prince, in favor of former Washington Wizards combo forward Kyle Kuzma.
More Bucks: Bucks Trade Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma in Blockbuster Deal
In a smaller deal, the Bucks also offloaded little-used bench swingman MarJon Beauchamp to the L.A. Clippers in exchange for troubled guard Kevin Porter Jr.
Per Evan Sidery of Forbes, former Miami Heat shooting guard Josh Richardson was recently cut by the Utah Jazz — who had just added him as part of the five-time trade deadline deal that shipped out six-time All-Star small forward Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors and brought in one-time All-Star wing Andrew Wiggins for Miami.
Sidery projects that Richardson, essentially a discount 3-and-D wing, could field multiple offers from playoff hopefuls this year. In theory, at least, he'd be a good fit for the Bucks.
In the immediate future, the Bucks could be without both of their best players heading into their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.
Nine-time All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has already been ruled out for multiple weeks with a strained left calf. Antetokounmpo has already been replaced for this weekend's All-Star Game by Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, who now makes his fourth team.
Meanwhile, nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard is grappling with right hamstring soreness, although he's considered probable to play. Deep-bench reserve shooting guard Pat Connaughton, meanwhile, is probable to suit up as he deals with a left calf strain of his own.
So what can Richardson add for Milwaukee?
His numbers from this year should be wholly disregarded.
The 6-foot-5 Tennessee product, 31, only appeared in eight bouts for Miami this season, averaging 4.0 points on .289/.273/1.000 shooting splits, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 steals in 18.8 minutes a night. Last year for the Heat, however, Richardson was a bigger part of the team's roster, logging averages of 9.9 points on .444/.347/.944 shooting splits, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 0.6 steals in 43 games. An injury cut his season short.
Milwaukee might be better served by seeking out a younger, more versatile player. But Richardson wouldn't be a bad consolation prize.
More Bucks:
Bucks General Manager Admits Trading Khris Middleton Was Toughest Decision of His Career
Kyle Kuzma Addresses Bucks Fans for First Time Since Blockbuster Trade
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.