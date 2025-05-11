Kevin Porter Jr. Needs to be Bucks Top Priority in Free Agency
The Milwaukee Bucks may endure a lot of change this summer. There are many question marks surrounding the team, including their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo’s future will dominate headlines this summer, with fans and front offices alike watching closely to see whether he stays in Milwaukee or looks for a new home via trade. While his decision is undoubtedly the centerpiece of the offseason narrative, the Bucks have additional roster concerns they’ll need to address as well.
One player who should be at the top of their list is 25-year-old guard Kevin Porter Jr.
Porter has a player option entering this summer, and he could immediately become a top priority for the Bucks. This is due to the absence of superstar guard Damian Lillard, who will likely miss the entire season due to his torn Achilles.
Eric Nehm of The Athletic shared how Porter may need to be at the top of that free agency board.
"With Lillard out for much of next season, the Bucks will need to see if they can add more scoring and creation at their guard spots. Some of this may be created internally if Porter," said Nehm.
Porter is set to hit unrestricted free agency following the 2026-27 NBA season. However, he holds a $2.5 million player option for the 2025-26 campaign, giving him the choice to opt in and stay an extra year or decline it and enter free agency a year early.
Even if Porter opts out, which he likely will, the Bucks have a chance to retain him. They traded for the former first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft prior to the trade deadline. Porter was traded to Milwaukee in exchange for MarJon Beauchamp.
In 30 games with the Bucks, he averaged 11.7 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from three in 19.9 minutes of action. Porter seemed to play great ball with the Bucks, and retaining him could be the difference between being a viable team next season or not.
While the Bucks will have their eye on other focuses, Porter should be at the top of the list.
