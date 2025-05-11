Bucks Rumors: Trade Idea Lands 9-Time All-Star, Picks For Giannis Antetokounmpo
As the Milwaukee Bucks enter into the upcoming offseason, the team has a lot of different questions to answer. But none of them are bigger than the future of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo with the team.
Since the Bucks early playoff exit, there has been a ton of speculation around his future, with many wondering if he would ask out of the franchise. Antetokounmpo wants to win NBA titles, and where the Bucks stand right now, it doesn't look very feasible in the near future.
This has led to all sorts of rumors swirling around Antetokounmpo and different trade proposals being made. The NBA Staff at The Athletic put together some trade proposals for Antetokounmpo, with one of them sending the star to Philadelphia.
Here is what the entire trade idea looks like:
Bucks get: Paul George, Jared McCain, 2025 first, 2028 first (via LA Clippers), 2029 pick swap (via LA Clippers), 2030 first
Sixers get: Giannis Antetokounmpo
While this deal would get 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey to run to the phone, Milwaukee likely hangs up instantly. The inclusion of McCain and the draft picks is nice, but the Bucks likely aren't going to want to take on the large contract of George.
If the 76ers wanted to include either star center Joel Embiid or star guard Tyrese Maxey, then the Bucks could be interested in discussing a deal. But unless Philadelphia is willing to part with one of its better players, the likelihood of Antetokounmpo heading to the 76ers is very low.
The Bucks star is still at the top of his game, finishing the season as a top-three MVP finalist. Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game this season.
Antetokounmpo is the franchise icon for the Bucks, so moving him will be hard enough for the team as it is. But if Milwaukee is going to part ways with Antetokounmpo, they are going to make sure that they get a fair trade package in return.
