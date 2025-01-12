Khris Middleton Injury Status For Bucks vs Knicks

Also, on the latest injury report, the Bucks have listed Gary Trent Jr. (left hip flexor strain) as out for today's game. So, the new injury report looks like this:



Probable:

Antetokounmpo, Lillard, Middleton



Out:

Johnson, Livingston, Rollins, Smith, Trent Jr. https://t.co/M1IkjDkxq2