Khris Middleton Injury Status For Bucks vs Knicks
The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the New York Knicks today as they look to keep the winning ways going strong. Milwaukee is coming off a big win over the Orlando Magic and now they face another team just ahead of them in the Eastern Conference standings.
Entering the game, Milwaukee has seen all three of its stars listed on the injury report. Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Khris Middleton are all listed as probable for this game against New York.
Most likely all three players will suit up for this crucial game barring any unforeseen issues. Having all three on the floor against a tough Knicks team will give the Bucks a chance to steal the win on the road.
With New York being directly ahead of them in the standings, getting a win could go a long way for Milwaukee. It has been a tough year for the Bucks but they have continued to battle through different adversity and find themselves in a good place right now.
After the win over the Magic, Antetokounmpo claimed that the team needed the win. Even he felt as if Milwaukee was hovering and getting a win over a good team did a lot of good for this Bucks squad.
“Great win. We definitely needed this win,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s a win that counts for two, obviously. Playing against a team that plays hard for 48 minutes, they’ve had the most comeback wins in the NBA, recently they came back down 22 with like six minutes left, or something like that, something crazy. You know that we have to come to the game you’ve got to have the mindset you’ve got to play 48 minutes, it’s going to be a very, very physical game. They play very, very big.”
While the year has been a roller coaster of ups and downs, the Bucks have stayed the course and allowed their game to guide them. They have the tools to be very successful but just need to show more consistency from game to game.
If they can come away with the win over the Knicks, it could be a lingering factor for the rest of the season. While it may only be one game, sometimes that is all it takes to fully turn things around.
More Bucks: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Magic Win, 'We Definitely Needed It'
Bucks' Damian Lillard Completely Stunned by Spurs' Victor Wembanyama
Bucks Notes: Massive Roster Change, Paolo Banchero Returns, Doc Rivers Tactical Move