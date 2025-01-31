Khris Middleton Injury Status For Bucks vs Spurs
Milwaukee Bucks small forward Khris Middleton has had a strange 2024-25 season.
The 33-year-old swingman missed the first 21 games of the year while recovering from a pair of ankle surgeries. He's been held to a fairly restrictive minutes limit during much of the time he's been back in the saddle with Milwaukee.
The Bucks have been exercising caution with him throughout the season, and clearly the club is trying to take a long-term approach with his health.
Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Middleton is considered probable to suit up against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. Nine-time All-Star Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is also probable.
More Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status for Bucks vs Spurs
Reserve power forward/center Bobby Portis is on the shelf due to personal reasons. Bucks wing A.J. Johnson, two-way center Liam Robbins and power forward Tyler Smith are all with the team's NBAGL affiliate squad, the Wisconsin Herd.
A.J. Green, essentially Rivers' new Pat Connaughton, has been upgraded to questionable. The 6-foot-4 wing has been on the shelf since January 17 with a left quadriceps injury.
More Bucks: Milwaukee's Doc Rivers Provides Big Injury Update on Crucial Guard
Maybe Middleton isn't the guy who can score 51 points against an opponent with ease anymore. His season high this year is a whopping 22 points.
Still, that doesn't mean he isn't a dangerous scorer night-in and night-out. He's got a more diverse bag than his replacement in Doc Rivers' new starting unit, Taurean Prince, who is three years Middleton's junior and whose body lacks the wear and tear that has been put on Middleton's surgically enhanced frame.
More Bucks: Milwaukee Could Be Without Multiple All-Stars in Key Matchup vs Spurs
Through his first 21 healthy games of the season (seven starts), the 6-foot-7 wing out of Texas A&M is averaging 11.9 points while slashing .484/.364/.833, 4.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals a night in 23.1 minutes per. That's his lowest scoring average ever across 12 seasons for Milwaukee, and his second-lowest since his rookie season with the Detroit Pistons, when he averaged 6.1 points in just 27 bouts.
At 26-19, the Bucks are currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they need every win they can get. The team is just 0.5 games ahead of the 26-20 Indiana Pacers.
More Bucks:
Milwaukee Point Guard Damian Lillard Selected for 9th Career NBA All-Star Game
Multiple Bucks Games Rescheduled by NBA Following Extreme Weather Postponements
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.