'King of Deflections' Expected to Revive Reputation of Bucks Defense
MILWAUKEE — Led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the NBA's best defenses — until last year.
Since Antetokounmpo's first MVP campaign in 2018-19, the Bucks ranked first, first, ninth, 14th and fourth in team defensive rating — including the 2021 championship season.
Last year, the Bucks ranked 19th. Of the playoff teams, only Indiana (24th) was worse.
Some of the falloff, but certainly not all of it, can be attributed to trading away defensive menace Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard, more valued for his scoring and playmaking.
To restore that defensive identity, the Bucks this offseason signed Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince and Delon Wright.
Each of those signings came at favorable prices, costing Milwaukee no more than the veteran's minimum on one-year deals.
White, who projects to be one of the first players off the bench in Milwaukee's rotation this season, was singled out for praise this week by longtime NBA reporter David Aldridge. Appearing on Tuesday's Hear District podcast with Bucks legend Marques Johnson, Aldridge talked up Milwaukee's free-agent pickups, specifically Wright.
"I like what they [Milwaukee] did in the offseason, especially with Delon Wright. He is so underrated. He's still so smart. He's still so effective defensively. I call him KOD — King of Deflections. He will deflect balls out of bounds and jack up the other team's offense. You'll love it."- David Aldridge
Aldridge's comments were even retweeted by the Milwaukee Bucks' X account.
Since being drafted 20th overall in 2015, Wright, 32, has been one of the most consistent players on the defensive end. His 620 career steals rank 17th among guards in that timeframe — even as a sub who plays 20 minutes a game. Of the 16 players ahead of him with more steals, 12 have been All-Stars.
His knack for disrupting passing lanes has meant a long career, despite pedestrian per-game averages (7.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists).
Lillard finished 2023-24 with a 117.8 individual defensive rating, well below the league average of 114.8. Inserting Wright in lineups with Dame could make the Bucks defense a tougher solve.
Related stories on the Milwaukee Bucks
- BUCKS' TOP PICK LIKELY WILL GET MORE TIME TO LEARN THAN PLAY: AJ Johnson, the No. 23 overall selection in this year's draft, has physical tools (foot speed and dribble-drive quickness) and physical concerns (the lightest rookie at 167 pounds) that mean he could spend his first year with the Milwaukee Bucks learning his trade. CLICK HERE
- TAUREAN PRINCE COULD BE ANSWER TO BUCKS' SMALL-BALL LINEUPS: Ever since winning the 2021 NBA title, the Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to find a player that can effectively be used in small-ball lineups with Giannis Antetokounmpo at center. That could change after having signed Taurean Prince during the offseason. CLICK HERE
- NBA ATLANTIC PREVIEW - 3 TEAMS THREATEN MILWAUKEE BUCKS' AIM FOR EAST'S TOP SPOT: The Atlantic division is home to three teams that have their eyes set on finishing at the very top of the Eastern Conference. Here's what you need to know about some of the toughest competition the Milwaukee Bucks will face in 2024-25.CLICK HERE