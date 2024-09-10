Bucks' Top Pick Likely Will Get More Time to Learn than Play
MILWAUKEE — At 6-foot-5, 167 pounds and just 19 years old, AJ Johnson is one of the most intriguing NBA prospects because of his speed, athleticism, and dribble-drive slashing ability. But any expectations for Johnson must be tempered because of Milwaukee's veteran-led approach to get back into title contention.
His body of work — both the statistics and his actual physique — suggest that Johnson initially will be a development project.
In 2023-24, Johnson played in Australasia with the llawarra Hawks, averaging 2.9 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.7 minutes across 26 appearances. The minimal production had most draft analysts projecting Johnson as a second-round pick in the NBA Draft.
Further, there are concerns that Johnson, with his slender frame, will struggle with the physicality of the NBA. The short answer then is don't expect too much.
The Las Vegas summer league was a microcosm of Johnson's raw qualities both good and not so good: 22 points and exploding past defenders one night, then going scoreless with an 0-for-12.
“The thing with AJ is he’s 19, right?” Bucks summer-league head coach Pete Dominguez told The Athletic. “And he’s handling the ball for us and he’s running the show and he’s not only doing that, but he’s playing with guys that we’re trying to feature out here that are probably going to be a part of our rotation next year. So that’s a ton for a 19-year-old.
“But honestly, I think he’s doing a great job. He’s going to have ups and downs. I don’t think anyone is thinking that it’s just going to be perfect for him, but this is a big-time growing opportunity for him.”
The Bucks are loaded at Johnson's guard/wing position — Damian Lillard, Gary Trent Jr., Delon Wright, Khris Middleton, A.J. Green, Pat Connaughton and Andre Jackson Jr. — which will leave limited opportunities for the rookie.
The Bucks were the oldest roster in the NBA last season and they didn't get much younger after signing free agents Prince (30), Trent Jr. (25), and Wright (32). Their goals of winning another NBA title are first and foremost.
Johnson, meanwhile, has a guaranteed contract this year and next to work on his craft.
