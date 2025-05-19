Latest Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo Should Make Bucks Fans Happy
The Milwaukee Bucks are in the middle of all sorts of rumors surrounding the future of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Since the Bucks were bounced out in the first round of the postseason, there has been speculation about the future of Antetokounmpo with the team.
Many people have Antetokounmpo leaving the Bucks, but one insider has slowed that thought. ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst gave an update on everything heading into the new week.
Windhorst reported Monday on the Dan Patrick Show, his impression is that Antetokounmpo hasn't "100 percent said I'm out of Milwaukee." Still, Giannis requesting a trade is at least a "growing possibility," Windhorst said, "the league has been watching this for a year."
Antetokounmpo is reportedly scheduled to meet with the Bucks later this week, signaling a decision in this matter. If the team does trade Antetokounmpo, it won't just be for anything.
According to insider Sam Amick of The Athletic, Bucks general manager Jon Horst will be out for blood in any deal.
Like, they want every scenario to gut the other team. And Jon Horst is going to go for blood here, I’m telling you," Sam Amick of The Athletic said on the Ringer NBA podcast.
"He just got a new extension. He has the organization’s backing. Jon is not going to just try to be on good terms with Giannis—he’s trying to do right by the Bucks.
"And that means that if every scenario in play leaves the other team so gutted that Giannis might not actually be in that much better of a situation, then maybe that’s where he looks at the room and says, 'All right, let me stay put.'”
It remains to be seen what will happen with the Bucks star forward, but a decision does seem to be coming down the line soon. Milwaukee is hoping that the partnership will continue, but if Antetokounmpo is moved, he will have plenty of say in where he lands.
