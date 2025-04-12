Bucks Lock Up East's 5th Seed, Will Face Familiar Foe in Playoffs
The Milwaukee Bucks' first round playoff fate has been finalized.
In Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Milwaukee bested the Detroit Pistons, 125-119, behind a superlative 32-pont, 15-assist, 11-rebound triple-double from nine-time All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo — his fourth in the last five games.
Backup center/power forward Bobby Portis notched a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double, while guard Kevin Porter Jr. notched 16 points, seven rebounds and four boards.
Two-time All-Defensive Team starting center Brook Lopez scored 15 points, pulled down seven rebounds and blocked three shots.
The victory, Milwaukee's seventh in a row, has allowed them to snag the Eastern Conference's No. 5 seed and lock the Pistons into the sixth seed.
As Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star observes, the Indiana Pacers' 129-115 loss to the Orlando Magic has guaranteed that they will be the East's fourth seed, finishing behind the No. 3-seeded New York Knicks.
Thus, fans will be treated to a rematch of last year's 2024 first round clash between Milwaukee and Indiana. With Antetokounmpo missing every game due to injury (and nine-time All-Star Bucks point guard Damian Lillard sidelined for two games with an ailment of his own), the Bucks fell in six.
Now, health looks to once again be a major problem for the Bucks when the playoffs start on April 19.
Lillard has been shelved with a deep vein thrombosis in his right calf since a March 18 loss to the Golden State Warriors. If he can't play, Milwaukee might need a borderline-historic performance from Antetokounmpo to stand any chance against the Pacers' balanced, pace-and-space attack.
This story will be updated...
