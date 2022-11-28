“The ball movement was great!" - Mike Budenholzer lauds team effort in big win versus the Mavericks

The Milwaukee Bucks finished their home stand with a 124-115 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. This was a dominant victory by the Bucks as they were up as much as 19 at one point, never trailing once in the entire game. It was a complete team effort by the Milwaukee, who blitzed the Mavs, who were coming off a back-to-back, looking a little weary. Head coach Mike Budenholzer was impressed, and he raved about his team for their efforts against Dallas.

Budenholzer raves about his team

The Bucks were excellent from the start, having a great night on the offensive end. As many as six players scored in double digits for the Bucks, sharing the ball very well. Head coach Mike Budenholzer was impressed by his team, as he raved about their performance in the post-game press conference.

"I thought the ball movement was great, the execution. We got into a really good rhythm offensively," Budenholzer explained.

He also said the team did a good job team finding Allen, who was hot from the start. Grayson Allen had a perfect first half as he hit all of his seven three-pointers. Coach Bud also complimented his team's defensive efforts to contain MVP candidate Luka Doncic.

This game was also the clash of European royalty as Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic met for the first time this season. Luka and Giannis are the two frontrunners for the MVP award this season, as both these stars have had phenomenal campaigns so far. But it was the 'Greek Freak' who took the early season bragging rights over the 'Wonder Boy' from Slovenia.

Antetokounmpo continued his impressive form by chipping in 30 points and 11 rebounds, all while dominating his matchup. The superstar forward took it to the bucket at will and got his teammates involved early.

Doncic on the other end finished with 27 points and 12 assists but struggled to impact the game. The Bucks had Jrue Holiday on him, as the pesky defender did an excellent job limiting the Slovenian's impact. They also forced Luka into several mistakes as he finished with 6 turnovers. This early season matchup showed Giannis is still the best player in the league, although Luka is slowly catching up.