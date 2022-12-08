Mike Budenholzer shares what was the one thing that stands out to him in the win over the Kings

The Milwaukee Bucks seemed to be in trouble as the Sacramento Kings cut the lead to just 1 in the fourth quarter last night. The Kings had all the momentum, and they looked to steal the game just as the home crowd went quiet. But then, the Bucks just flipped a switch and went on a 10-3 run that would seal the game and give them the victory.

Milwaukee seemingly turned on their playoff intensity on both sides of the floor. The Bucks also had a season-high in assists as they moved the ball well and generated wide-open shots. That is one of the key reasons they were so good against the Kings, and their coach Mike Budenholzer really loved the performance.

The Bucks notch up a season-high in assists

The Milwaukee Bucks have been in the middle of the pack when it comes to assists, but last night, they were on another level. The Kings were in scramble mode throughout the game, so the Bucks had enough time to move the ball around and work to get the best shot.

And to their credit, they hit a ton of their shots as the Bucks finished with 34 assists, which is a season-high for them. The Kings tried to get to their shooters, but they couldn't keep up with the ball and player movement.

Coach Budenholzer praised his team after the game and shared what won them the game:

"One thing that stands out to me is the ball movement and back breaker three pointers," Budenholzer explained.



The Bucks turn on the screws in the fourth quarter

The Kings were well within reach at the end of the third as the Bucks only had a three-point lead. Then the Bucks started to turn the screws on the Kings. After Sacramento cut the lead to just 1, the Bucks went on a 27-15 run to close out the game, all while holding the Kings to just 35% shooting in the fourth quarter.

The Bucks have one of the best defensive-rated teams in the league, and they showed it in the fourth quarter. At one point, the Kings had hope, but once Milwaukee showed up, that hope went away very quickly. It was apparent Giannis Antetokounmpo and his team can go to another level when needed, and that is something they will definitely be saving for the postseason.