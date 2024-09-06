Bucks' Lillard Seemingly Missed Giannis' Wedding in Greece
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo married his longtime girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, this past weekend. A number of current and former NBA teammates were in attendance, and the private photos that came out of the private event were interesting.
One of the images that surfaced on social media featured Antetokounmpo's current teammate and co-star, Damian Lillard, who seemingly enjoyed himself at the event.
The only problem was, that photo reportedly didn't come from Giannis' wedding.
Lillard's former teammate, Moe Harkless, also apparently got married last weekend, and Lillard opted to attend his wedding instead of Antetokounmpo's. The two were teammates with the Portland Trail Blazers from 2015 to 2019, and have since grown a strong friendship as evident by Lillard's choice to attend his wedding this past weekend.
While Lillard is certainly valid in his choice to attend his friend's wedding over his current Bucks' teammate, it has seemed to irk a certain group of Milwaukee fans on social media.
It's pretty clear that some people believe Lillard should have shown support for Antetokounmpo by attending his wedding instead of his longtime friend's big day. However, that idea is simply not a fair assessment of the situation given Lillard only just got to Milwaukee last offseason and has since started to build a relationship with Antetokounmpo compared to Harkless, who Lillard has known for multiple years.
Regardless of Lillard's choice, the Bucks will have to turn their focus towards the 2024-25 season, which begins next month with the start of training camp, as they look to regroup after having suffered from back-to-back first-round postseason exits at the hands of the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat over the last two seasons.
