'We've Got to Turn the Page': Despite 2-1 Deficit, Injuries, Bucks 'Focused' on Evening Series in Game 4
The Milwaukee Bucks are in a hole.
Without Damian Lillard — who was just announced to be out for Game 4 of his team's series against the Indiana Pacers after re-aggravating an Achilles injury down the stretch of Game 3 — and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has yet to suit up for any games of the series thus far, coming out on top on the road will be especially difficult.
Not only will the Bucks have to re-gain their momentum after losing two straight, but they'll have to keep both Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton in check, as both Pacers weapons have been X factors in wins over the past two games. All while missing their two biggest stars.
It won't be easy, but they didn't expect it to be. And they're remaining steadfast.
"I loved our effort," Bucks coach Doc Rivers said of his team's road defeat Friday evening. "(And our ability to stick through the game and play through emotions early. They has us reeling in the first quarter ... and then all of a sudden, we started getting our rhythm.
"Once we got our rhythm, the game changed completely."
That much was true. The Bucks did battle back from behind to keep it close all the way until the regulation buzzer sounded, and even with Middleton below full health, they had a chance in overtime.
That was enough for Rivers to have hope for Sunday's matchup.
"We went into an overtime game and had a lead," Rivers said. "The bounce-back won't be hard. I think this team leaves this arena with more confidence. We'll watch the tape, and see where we can make adjustments."
Before he learned he would be out, Lillard set the tone for his team, echoing the idea of getting back on track before hitting the court on the road for the second of two straight tests.
"We just gotta try and get the next one," Lillard said. "Once you do that, then it becomes a new series again, and then after that it continues to change every game. We've just got to turn the page and focus on getting one before we get out of here."
Adjustments span far and wide. While Milwaukee will need to work on establishing a strong offense without Lillard and Antetokounmpo, it will also need to be mindful of Middleton's continued physical discomfort, though the extra rest over the last few days has certainly helped the shooting guard.
And with him being given the green light, that might be the best chance the Bucks have.
"It’s one game," Middleton said. "It’s a game-by-game series. You don’t lose the series in one game. We have a lot more chances."
Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set for 6 p.m. CST Sunday.