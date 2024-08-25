Milwaukee Bucks Games Set to Remain on Bally Sports in 2024-25
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — As the 2024-25 NBA season vastly approaches, the Milwaukee Bucks will be one of 13 NBA franchises to broadcast its games on a Bally Sports regional sports network.
According to court filings on Friday afternoon, Bally Regional Sports Networks gained a lifeline while attempting to emerge from its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case as reports surfaced that new agreements were in place to televise NBA and NHL games through, at bare minimum, the 2024-25 season.
The Bucks have been broadcasting all non-nationally televised exclusive games on Bally Sports Wisconsin and will continue to do so this upcoming season.
Diamond Sports Group, which broadcasts Bally-branded regional sports networks, said in court fillings that it has reached agreements to carry games for 13 NBA franchises and nine NHL teams for the upcoming season.
“We are appreciative of the ongoing collaboration and long-term partnerships with the NBA and NHL,” David Preschlack, Diamond’s CEO, said in a statement. “These new agreements that cover NBA and NHL linear and (direct-to-consumer) rights are another major milestone and continue Diamond’s momentum toward emergence, which will enable us to provide value for our NBA and NHL partners and continue to serve dedicated local NBA, NHL and MLB fans."
Outside of the Bucks, Friday's deal affects the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs. As part of the deals, Diamond Sports Group will drop the contracts of the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans.
The NHL teams affected are The NHL teams are the Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning.
Both the NBA and NHL have requested clarity on the sitaution as soon as possible in order to consider their next moves going beyond this season.
Assuming that the deals are approved in bankruptcy court, it leaves the Bucks to remain on Bally Sports for the entirety of the 2024-25 season — even if Diamond Sports in unable to emerge from its Chapter 11 case.
Per Daniel Kaplan of Awful Announcing, if Diamond Sports Group can't formulate a Chapter 11 exit plan by the end of the 2024-25 NBA and NHL seasons, then the contracts will come to a close by seasons end. Should Bally Sports default on payments before then, the teams become high priority creditors, and will receive liens on Diamond assets. On the other hand, if Diamond does get a plan approved, then the NBA and NHL agreements will continue automatically beyond this upcoming season.
“We have reached a new agreement with Diamond Sports Group for the 2024-25 season in which Diamond RSNs will telecast local games for 13 NBA teams," the NBA said in a statement. "The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans declined to continue distributing their games on Diamond RSNs and will share more details soon on how to watch games for the upcoming season in their respective markets. This new agreement is subject to approval by the bankruptcy court.”
Bally Sports Wisconsin is widely available on cable providers, satellite and streaming providers throughout Wisconsin.
For more information on where to find the Milwaukee Bucks on Bally Sports , click here.
