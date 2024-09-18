Bucks Zone

NBA's 25 Highest-Paid Players: Bucks' Giannis, Lillard tied for 12th

For the sixth consecutive season, one or more Milwaukee Bucks will rank among the NBA's 25 highest-paid players. At No. 12, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard each will be paid $48.8 million. Golden State's Steph Curry is No. 1.

Cody Smith

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
MILWAUKEE — For a "small-market team," the Milwaukee Bucks are no strangers to paying top dollar in player salaries.

One or more Bucks have ranked among the NBA's 25 highest-paid players in each of the last five seasons, according to ESPN.

  • 2018-19: 0 (No Bucks within the top 25)
  • 2019-20: 1 (Khris Middleton, 18th)
  • 2020-21: 1 (Middleton, 15th)
  • 2021-22: 3 (Giannis Antetokounmpo, 7th; Middleton, 14th; Jrue Holiday, 21st)
  • 2022-23: 3 (Antetokounmpo, 5th; Middleton, 13th; Holiday, 25th)
  • 2023-24: 2 (Antetokounmpo, 7th; Damian Lillard, 8th)

And 2024-25 will make it six seasons running.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are tied for the 12th-highest salaries. Each player is scheduled to make $48.8 million.

Milwaukee is one of seven NBA franchises with two or more players in the top 25. The other teams are Dallas, Indiana, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota, Philadelphia, and Phoenix.

Here are the 25 highest-paid players:

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry claps his hands during a 2023-24 season game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) claps his hands in celebration during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $55,761,216

T2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in action against the New York Knicks during the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in action against the New York Knicks during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $51,415,938

T2. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) following a score against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) following a score in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game seven of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $51,415,938

4. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $51,179,021

5. Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after scoring against the New Orleans Pelicans in 2023-24.
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after scoring against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Footprint Center. / Allan Henry-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $50,203,930

T6. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2023-24 season.
LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $49,205,800

T6. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $49,205,800

T6. Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers

LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2023-24 season.
LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $49,205,800

T6. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter of game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $49,205,800

T6. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) celebrates after winning the NBA Finals MVP during the 2023-24 season.
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) celebrates after winning the NBA Finals MVP after game five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $49,205,800

11. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) picks up a loose ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) picks up a loose ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $48,798,677

T12. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on against the Washington Wizards during the 2023-24 season.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $48,787,676

T12. Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $48,787,676

14. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in a 2024 NBA playoff game against the Denver Nuggets.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $48,728,845

15. Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) celebrates against the Phoenix Suns during the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) celebrates after the game against the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $43,827,587

16. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts during the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts during the first half in game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $43,219,440

T17. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the game against the Boston Celtics during the 2024 NBA Finals.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the game against the Boston Celtics during game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $43,031,940

T17. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2023-24 season.
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $43,031,940

T17. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the 2023-24 season.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at State Farm Arena. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $43,031,940

20. Fred VanVleet, Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) tries to turn the corner against the Dallas Mavericks during the 2023-24 season.
Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) tries to turn the corner during the fourth quarter with Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) defending at American Airlines Center. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $42,846,615

T21. Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) reacts to a play against the San Antonio Spurs during the 2023-24 season.
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) reacts to a play against the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $42,176,400

T21. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) calls a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) calls a play during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $42,176,400

T21. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts against the Boston Celtics during the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts against the Boston Celtics in the first half during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $42,176,400

T21. Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $42,176,400

25. Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) in action against the Boston Celtics during the 2024 NBA Finals.
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics in game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
  • 2024-25 salary: $41,000,000

*All player salaries were pulled from spotrac.com

