NBA's 25 Highest-Paid Players: Bucks' Giannis, Lillard tied for 12th
For the sixth consecutive season, one or more Milwaukee Bucks will rank among the NBA's 25 highest-paid players. At No. 12, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard each will be paid $48.8 million. Golden State's Steph Curry is No. 1.
MILWAUKEE — For a "small-market team," the Milwaukee Bucks are no strangers to paying top dollar in player salaries.
One or more Bucks have ranked among the NBA's 25 highest-paid players in each of the last five seasons, according to ESPN.
- 2018-19: 0 (No Bucks within the top 25)
- 2019-20: 1 (Khris Middleton, 18th)
- 2020-21: 1 (Middleton, 15th)
- 2021-22: 3 (Giannis Antetokounmpo, 7th; Middleton, 14th; Jrue Holiday, 21st)
- 2022-23: 3 (Antetokounmpo, 5th; Middleton, 13th; Holiday, 25th)
- 2023-24: 2 (Antetokounmpo, 7th; Damian Lillard, 8th)
And 2024-25 will make it six seasons running.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are tied for the 12th-highest salaries. Each player is scheduled to make $48.8 million.
Milwaukee is one of seven NBA franchises with two or more players in the top 25. The other teams are Dallas, Indiana, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota, Philadelphia, and Phoenix.
Here are the 25 highest-paid players:
1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- 2024-25 salary: $55,761,216
T2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
- 2024-25 salary: $51,415,938
T2. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
- 2024-25 salary: $51,415,938
4. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
- 2024-25 salary: $51,179,021
5. Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns
- 2024-25 salary: $50,203,930
T6. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
- 2024-25 salary: $49,205,800
T6. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- 2024-25 salary: $49,205,800
T6. Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers
- 2024-25 salary: $49,205,800
T6. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
- 2024-25 salary: $49,205,800
T6. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
- 2024-25 salary: $49,205,800
11. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
- 2024-25 salary: $48,798,677
T12. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- 2024-25 salary: $48,787,676
T12. Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
- 2024-25 salary: $48,787,676
14. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
- 2024-25 salary: $48,728,845
15. Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves
- 2024-25 salary: $43,827,587
16. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
- 2024-25 salary: $43,219,440
T17. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
- 2024-25 salary: $43,031,940
T17. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
- 2024-25 salary: $43,031,940
T17. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
- 2024-25 salary: $43,031,940
20. Fred VanVleet, Houston Rockets
- 2024-25 salary: $42,846,615
T21. Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
- 2024-25 salary: $42,176,400
T21. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- 2024-25 salary: $42,176,400
T21. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
- 2024-25 salary: $42,176,400
T21. Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers
- 2024-25 salary: $42,176,400
25. Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks
- 2024-25 salary: $41,000,000
*All player salaries were pulled from spotrac.com
