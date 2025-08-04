Multiple Bucks Players Surprisingly Gave Up No Trade Clause This Offseason
The Milwaukee Bucks have had a tumultuous offseason, but NBA insider Marc Stein recently revealed that there is another interesting layer to the roster.
The Bucks have four players that surprisingly gave up their no trade clauses this past offseason.
Stein explained the reasoning for this phenomenon taking place.
"When a player signs a one-year deal with the same team with whom he finished the previous season, such players are granted veto rights on trades without possessing an actual no-trade clause because any trade forces them their to relinquish their Bird rights."
Stein found 10 names on the list of one-year Birds who have waived their veto rights for the 2025-26 season.
Eric Gordon (Philadelphia 76ers), Jeff Green (Houston Rockets), Jaxson Hayes (Los Angeles Lakers), Doug McDermott (Sacramento Kings), Jordan McLaughlin (San Antonio Spurs) and Garrett Temple (Toronto Raptors) round out the non-Bucks.
Chris Livingston, Kevin Porter Jr., Taurean Prince, and Gary Trent Jr. have given up their no trade clauses this season.
This offseason has been quite eventful, for Milwaukee, and the added tension surrounding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo certainly hasn't helped ease things. Many around the basketball world believe that the Greek Freak can be on his way out, but Bucks brass doesn't seem to think so.
After ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo's future is in doubt, the Bucks Twitter/X account was quick to shut down the rumors.
"There is nothing set in stone about whether or not Giannis Antetokounmpo stays in Milwaukee or whether he wants to leave elsewhere," Charania claimed. "He's been evaluating his future this entire offseason. I reported way back in mid-May that he is open-minded about whether his best fit is in Milwaukee or in a trade. That process has been continuing. There's been some conversations he's having with his inner circle."
The Bucks' social media account tweeted a yawning emoji, as Milwaukee still isn't sold on the rumors.
