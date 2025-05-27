Carmelo Anthony Sends Warning to Bucks Over Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors
NBA legend Carmelo Anthony knows a thing or two about demanding a trade, and now he is offering the franchise some advice about how to handle the potential demands of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
With the Bucks extremely limited in finding meaningful upgrades to their roster, Antetokounmpo could reportedly demand a trade to a more viable title contender, marking the first time that the Greek Freak would show a desire to change teams.
While appearing on Paul George's podcast, Anthony offered his views on the upcoming decision that the Bucks organization and Antetokounmpo will have to make.
“Giannis built Milwaukee,” Anthony said. “This new Milwaukee 2.0? Giannis built that. He won with that. He built that from the ground up. New arena, new environment, everything Milwaukee has shot up is because of that. You cannot just get rid of that…
“Giannis can’t go nowhere. If they get rid of Giannis, Milwaukee is taking a 15-year stepback. They not ready to do that.”
Anthony spent several years with the Denver Nuggets, being the franchise cornerstone and continually competing in the playoffs.
Anthony ended up requesting a trade eventually, heading to the New York Knicks.
For most of his remaining time in the league, he would be stuck with a middling New York team that was never able to reach the heights that Anthony did in Denver.
It took the Nuggets years to recover from Anthony's absence, and after witnessing what happened to Denver after he left, the former Knicks player wants the Bucks to avoid losing out on their greatest player.
Antetokounmpo means a lot to the community in Milwaukee, being a staple for years and putting the city back on the basketball map. Trading him would not be the best course of action for the team.
He has brought the franchise a title, attracted stars to join the team, and championed the greatness of the city,
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks heirachy are set to meet at some point during the off-season to discuss his future, which could see a renewed commitment from both parties or a historic parting of ways.
