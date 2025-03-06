NBA Hall of Famer Reveals How Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Can Become 'Untouchable'
On Wednesday, March 5, Giannis Antetokounmpo reached a historic milestone, scoring his 20,000th career point in the Milwaukee Bucks' dominant 137-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
Antetokounmpo only needed 22 points to reach the mark, and he accomplished it early in the third quarter with a powerful left-handed layup that gave the Bucks a commanding 79-56 lead. By the end of the game, Antetokounmpo had amassed 32 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 assists in just 25 minutes of play, further cementing his status as one of the league's elite players.
What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the way Antetokounmpo has reached this milestone.
Unlike many of the game's top scorers, he doesn't rely heavily on the three-point shot. Instead, his dominance comes from his incredible athleticism, strength, and ability to finish at the rim, often facing multiple defenders.
In Wednesday's game, for instance, Antetokounmpo scored 8 two-point field goals and made six free throws, showcasing his efficiency and physical prowess.
Antetokounmpo’s rise through the all-time scoring list has been nothing short of spectacular.
Already the Bucks' all-time leading scorer, surpassing the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 2022, Antetokounmpo is now quickly approaching the top 25 scorers in NBA history.
He is currently averaging 30.8 points and 12.1 rebounds per game this season, remarkable numbers that demonstrate his relentless work ethic and ability to impact the game in virtually every aspect.
Former NBA star and Hall of Famer George Gervin, who knows a thing or two about scoring, had high praise for Antetokounmpo’s career trajectory.
“I’m just amazed at him that he can average 30 and don’t hardly shoot jump shots…once he developed that in-between shot, he’s a guy that’s untouchable.”
These words from Gervin reflect the respect Antetokounmpo commands around the league. His ability to score efficiently, without needing to rely on long-range shooting, is a testament to his unique skill set.
Gervin sees a future where Antetokounmpo becomes nearly unstoppable, with even more scoring dimensions added to his game.
Gervin’s comments highlight how Antetokounmpo's development continues to make him more dangerous with each passing season.
As Antetokounmpo refines his mid-range jumper, he could extend his dominance, ensuring that his place in the NBA’s history books remains firmly secure. His work ethic, versatility, and physical dominance make him not just a force today, but a player with a trajectory that could see him climb even higher in the all-time rankings.
For now, Antetokounmpo's 20,000-point milestone is a major achievement in his already illustrious career. However, with his current trajectory and continued growth, the best may still be ahead for the Greek Freak.
