Is Damian Lillard Playing vs Mavericks? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Report
An argument could be made that the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the best basketball they have played all year long. They seem to be hitting their stride now that they have Kyle Kuzma on the roster, and he's now much more comfortable with his teammates.
Milwaukee has won seven of their last eight games. That surge has them up to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, as they are tied for that spot with the Indiana Pacers.
They desperately needed the All-Star break so they could get healthy. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed several games before the break with a calf strain.
The Bucks have been able to get healthier and put themselves in a position to earn home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They need to stay healthy to keep that opportunity available to them.
Damian Lillard has some concerns with his health. In the last game against the Hawks, Lillard got poked in the eye.
Now, Lillard is on the injury report ahead of the Bucks' matchup with the Mavericks. He is listed as probable due to a left eye contusion, but will play and start.
The good news for Milwaukee is that this is something that won't linger. This was just a freak incident. This isn't like a calf injury or a knee injury that can hang round for a while.
Lillard continues to struggle a bit from a 3-point shooting standpoint. He shot just 2-10 from beyond the arc against the Hawks, although the eye injury had something to do with that.
The Bucks are trying to figure out the best way to keep their guys healthy as they go down the stretch. The last thing they want to have happen is what happened last year when both Lillard and Antetokounmpo miss playoff games.
Adding Kyle Kuzma gives them some injury insurance in case of them does get hurt for an extended period of time, but to win it all, they need all of their guys healthy.
Lillard is averaging 25.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game this season.
