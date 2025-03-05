Will Kyle Kuzma Play? Bucks Release Injury Report vs Mavericks
The Milwaukee Bucks will play the Dallas Mavericks for the second and final time this season. This time, the game will be in Milwaukee, and the Bucks will look to sweep the season series.
This will be the Bucks' 61st game of the season. They will be relatively healthy and looking for their 36th win.
The Bucks' star forward, Kyle Kuzma, is listed as probable for this match after appearing on the injury report.
Kuzma landed on the injury report due to a right ankle sprain, but it appears he is healthy enough to play in his 44th game of the season and his 12th game as a Buck.
The 29-year-old played in Tuesday's first leg of a back-to-back and was solid in his outing. He recorded 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, 10 rebounds, and two assists over 33 minutes against the Hawks. It appears Kuzma avoided any setbacks, and it's a good sign if the Bucks are planning on letting him play in both games of this back-to-back set.
Since arriving in the Mid-West, Kuzma has played great, averaging 15.0 points per game, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 0.5 steals while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from three in 34.2 minutes of action.
He has played well in his career against the Mavericks, averaging 15.7 points, 2.4 assists, and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from three.
The Bucks are heavy favorites in this matchup with a -10.5 spread. Milwaukee will look to stay in the fourth seed in the East, as they are currently tied with their division rival, the Indiana Pacers.
The Bucks are 21-9 on their home court. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 9.8.
The Mavericks have gone 13-17 away from home. Dallas averages 114.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.
The Bucks have been red hot in their last 10 games, recording an 8-2 record. They are averaging 116.6 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.2 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.
