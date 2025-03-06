Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Guarantees He Will Reach 30K Point Milestone
Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reached an impressive feat on Wednesday evening during the team's win over the Dallas Mavericks. Antetokounmpo recorded his 20,000 career points in the NBA and it was a special moment all around.
After the game, Antetokounmpo reflected on it all and made some interesting comments about his future. The Bucks star all but guaranteed that he would eventually reach the 30,000 mark for his career.
“I’m going to get there, for sure,” Antetokounmpo interjected as the fact above was brought to his attention. “One thousand percent. I’m gonna get there. I don’t know how I’ll do it, but I’m gonna show up every single day, and I’m going to do it.”
If Antetokounmpo is able to reach this feat, he will join an exclusive list of players in NBA history. The Bucks star has been one of the best players around the league for a long time and it's seen him take his game to new heights.
All he is focused on is winning and becoming a better player each game. Antetokounmpo is a rare breed of player and the city of Milwaukee is lucky to have him.
“I think about the consistency,” Antetokounmpo said. “Being able to dress up every single game, most of the games, and come back every single year and being able to be good for your team and improve individually.
“I’ll say probably the easiest year I’ve ever played was my fourth year in the NBA, my first year that I made the All-Star team. I think I was All-NBA that year, too. It was the easiest year because nobody respected me. Nobody really knew what I was about. And after that, it just became harder and harder and harder, and then you have to be able to be more sharp. … It’s gotta be a level of stubbornness every single night.”
It remains to be seen if he will be play to reach this feat but his confidence seems electric. Antetokounmpo is determined and doesn't seem to be letting anything get in his way.
