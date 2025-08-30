NBA Insiders Don't Have Much Belief in Bucks Making NBA Finals This Season
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying very hard to compete for the NBA Finals next season. Next season, the Eastern Conference is going to be much weaker without Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum available.
Milwaukee won't have Damian Lillard to help Giannis Antetokounmpo with the offense. Antetokounmpo might have to be the MVP for them to contend for a title.
Even after the addition of Myles Turner, NBA experts don't seem to believe in the Bucks' chances of making the NBA Finals, which is bad news for Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee.
NBA experts don't like the Bucks' chances of making the NBA Finals
In a poll with NBA experts on ESPN, the Bucks were ranked fourth in terms of teams receiving votes to win the East. They were behind the Cavs, the Knicks, and the Magic.
Milwaukee was ranked ahead of the Pacers, the team that has knocked them out of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. Most pundits don't give them a shot to make it with Haliburton out.
This year is setting up to be the best chance that the Bucks have to make the Finals since they won the title back in 2021, with the injuries around the conference.
Antetokounmpo is going to have to make sure that he is at his best. Otherwise, the Bucks are at risk of yet another early exit in the playoffs at the hands of someone else.
The Bucks need Myles Turner to make a massive impact in order to make the NBA Finals
The addition of Turner was the big move that Milwaukee made in the offseason, and they need him to step up in a massive way. He will have a lot more offensive responsibility than he did in Indiana.
Turner should fit well with Antetokounmpo because of his ability to shoot threes and midrange jumpers, but he might have some trouble finding open shots without Haliburton passing him the ball.
If Milwaukee can find a true point guard who can create for everyone at the trade deadline, they have a much better chance of winning the East and playing for a championship at the end of the year.
