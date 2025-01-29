Nets View Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo as 'Ultimate Prize'
Giannis Antetokounmpo has undeniable talent.
With two MVP awards, eight All-Stars, and bringing the Milwaukee Bucks their first title since 1971, the Greek Freak is a highly sought after player.
A team that is allegedly targeting Antetokounmpo are the Brooklyn Nets.
The NBA world is in a bit of frenzy with the trade deadline looming, and another team that is said to make a last-minute move are the Sacramento Kings. Due to a recent report that their star De'Aaron Fox is open to being traded in the midst of his eighth season.
The Nets are expected to be a team trying to acquire Fox, whether that is before the Feb. 6 trade deadline or by way of free agency at the end of next season,
If they do want to acquire someone before Feb. 6, Brooklyn has an advantage.
They have 15 future first-round draft picks over the next seven years. As for second-round picks they only own 16 of those for the near future as well.
A source told the New York Post that despite all these picks and rumors, the Nets have an end goal that directly interferes with Milwaukee's:
“Brooklyn is still holding out for Giannis"
The 30-year-old two-time MVP is also reportedly, "the ultimate prize" according to the New York Post, but this wouldn't quite stop Brooklyn from making a play at Fox.
Perhaps the Fox move would be seen as a bargaining chip to try and get Giannis to leave the Bucks. Whatever Brooklyn ends up doing, Antetokounmpo would require an unreal haul if for some reason Milwaukee did want to trade him.
If Giannis also has a player option that should he not pick up after the 2026-27 season, would make him a free agent.
When Antetokounmpo signed his supermax extension in Dec. 2020, he did speak highly of the city.
“It’s the place I want to be,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s the place I want to raise my kids. I feel good here. My family feels good here, so I’m good."
He also added that, "Being on a team that trusted me, believed in me, took care of me, took care of my family. I always want to give back and I’ve been trying to give back since day one, since I’ve been here. I’ve got more to give.”
