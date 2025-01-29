Brook Lopez Was Sized Up by MMA Star Conor McGregor in Middle of Bucks Game
You never know what you're going to get at an NBA game this year.
One can expect a ton of stars, competitive games, and celebrities sitting court-side, but almost never is the expectation that all three of these collide in the way that they did Monday night.
In the midst of a Milwaukee Bucks road win against the 10-win Utah Jazz, Brook Lopez was sitting on the bench taking a break from the action, or so he thought.
MMA star Conor McGregor was seen being interviewed by FanDuel TV's Melanie Ricks with about five minutes to go before halftime. As Damian Lillard lined up for his free throws, McGregor was seen on the T.V. broadcast cameras walking back to his courtside seat.
McGregor started to walk past the Bucks bench — again while the free throws were being shot — and made a sharp turn back to the bench, as if he previously forgot but immediately remembered he had a talk to deliver to Lopez.
The two were seen chatting for a moment, shook hands, and then all 7-foot-1 of Lopez stood up and towered over the 5-foot-9 McGregor. The MMA fighter had to crane his neck up fully just to keep looking at Lopez.
After the 125-110 victory, reporters asked Lopez about this moment.
“He asked me to stand up, and I did,” Lopez told reporters. “I knew at that point, once I got up, I had to size him up. I had to do a little something. I’ve seen the faceoffs before, so I knew I had to do my part.”
The one-time All-Star is known for having a sense of humor. He and his twin brother and teammate Robin, have been featured in a State Farm insurance commercial.
They comedically pretend to wrestle as young brothers do until an adult steps in and breaks it up.
Lopez, Brook that is, is averaging 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and two blocks per game at just 36 years old. The center has played and started in all 45 games this season.
Milwaukee won the Monday night contest in Utah, but unfortunately lost the second leg of their back-to-back Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.