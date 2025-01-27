Walker Kessler Injury Status For Bucks vs Jazz
The Milwaukee Bucks will look to get back in the win column on Monday as they prepare to play the Utah Jazz for the first and only time at the Delta Center.
The Bucks will play in their second of a four-game road trip on Monday. They'll look for their 26th win of the season and their ninth win away from home.
Milwaukee has a great chance to do just that as they face the Jazz, who have only won 10 games this season. On top of that, the Jazz will also be without their top big man, Walker Kessler.
Kessler is ruled out for Monday's matchup due to a shoulder injury.
Kessler previously carried a questionable tag but was ultimately ruled out for this matchup against the Bucks.
He is considered day-to-day moving forward. With John Collins (illness) also sidelined, the Jazz may need to rely heavily on Kyle Filipowski and Drew Eubanks in the frontcourt.
Kessler likely injured his left shoulder during the Jazz's 125-103 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. In that contest, he recorded 11 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks, and two steals in 29 minutes of action.
The 23-year-old has been phenomenal for the Jazz this season, averaging 11.3 points per game, 11.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.4 blocks while shooting 73.3 percent from the field in 35 games and 29.7 minutes.
This will be the Bucks' final time facing the Jazz, as they played each other earlier in the season on Nov. 7. The Bucks came out on top in that contest, 123-100.
Bucks star Damian Lillard was the leading scorer in that contest, scoring 34 points on 12-for-22 shooting from the field, four rebounds, seven assists, and four steals in 37 minutes of action.
The Bucks enter this contest as the road favorites with a -9.5 spread.
The Jazz are 3-15 on their home court. Utah is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.
The Bucks are 8-10 away from home and 15-9 against opponents under .500.
Milwaukee has been one of the hotter teams lately, recording an 8-2 record in their last 10 games. They are averaging 119.6 points, 47.6 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.0 steals, and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field.
