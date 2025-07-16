Bucks Sign Forward to $2.3 Million Deal After Missing Out on Bradley Beal
Moments after losing out on Bradley Beal, the Milwaukee Bucks quickly pivoted in their quest to bolster their roster.
More news: Bucks' Myles Turner Takes Shot at Pacers Fans as He Ignites Rivalry
The Bucks are re-signing forward Chris Livingston. Livingston will sign with Milwaukee on a one-year, $2.3 million deal.
The Bucks drafted the 21-year-old in the 2023 NBA Draft in the second round. Livingston has been with the Bucks for the past two seasons.
His time in Milwaukee has been limited; in 42 games, Livingston has averaged 1.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.2 assists, and 0.2 steals while shooting 40.8 percent from the field on 1.2 field goal attempts per game.
More news: Bucks Named Top Landing Spot for All-Star Guard in Major Free Agent Move
Livingston has started only one game in his career, which occurred this past season.
The Ohio native attended Kentucky University, where he was named to the SEC All-Freshman team. In his lone season in Lexington, Livingston averaged 6.3 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.4 steals while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from three in 34 games and 22.4 minutes of action.
It's unclear what kind of role the young forward will play this upcoming season. However, considering that the Bucks frontcourt consists of Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, Taurean Prince, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, barring any injury, it may be tough for Livingston to crack the rotation.
More news: Bucks Lose Top Free Agent Target to Clippers in $11 Million Blockbuster
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.