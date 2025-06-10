New Reports Indicates Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo Are on Same Page Regarding Future
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly on the same wavelength as the organization regarding their future for the first time this off-season.
After months of speculation, Antetokounmpo is seemingly settled on staying with the Bucks for at least the upcoming season.
The Bucks got eliminated early on in the playoffs this season at the hands of the Indian Pacers, and to make matters worse, Damian Lillard tore his Achilles and will miss the upcoming season.
The organization already lacked assets to improve their roster before the Lillard injury, but now that their second star is out, the Bucks are not title contenders for the upcoming season.
Their distance from vying for a championship title made Antetokounmpo's future with the team murky, but a new statement from the Greek Freak quelled the speculation.
“I’m rooting for good basketball… the Finals are different, I hope to be back soon with the Bucks," Antetokounmpo told Coast 2 Coast Brasil.
Additionally, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that there is no trade for Antetokounmpo coming down the NBA pipeline.
"Right now, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade market, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions. He has not asked for it. The Bucks are not looking to trade him," the reporter said on ESPN's Get Up.
While Bucks fans will be excited to keep their superstar as he enters his physical prime, there is little optimism that next season will be anything other than a throw-away season.
Given how special Antetokounmpo is, the Bucks will surely make the play-in tournament and could even secure an automatic playoff birth, given how dire the Eastern Conference is as a whole.
Yet another first-round elimination is the likeliest outcome, however, given the lack of quality depth around their superstar.
Even when Lillard comes back, it is hard to know how much athleticism he will lose due to the Achilles injury and what that means for his game.
Lillard will work hard to come back as best he can, though his best likely won't be enough, leaving the front office with a massive challenge to get the roster better and faster to take advantage of Antetokounmpo's prime.
