Pat Bev: Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Transcends Position Labels
MILWAUKEE — Former Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley had an interesting take regarding his former teammate, Giannis Antetokounmpo, on a Sept. 11 episode of The Pat Bev podcast with Rone.
Beverley, a 12-year NBA veteran now playing in Israel, said that Giannis is not a true power forward.
“Greek Freak not a four,” Beverley said. “He a three. Greek Freak is a three. … I put Greek in the same position I put [Victor Wembanyama], [LeBron James], [Kevin Durant]. Position-less basketball.”
Beverly's take sparked a discourse in the replies section of the video clip, and Antetokounmpo gave his seal of approval.
In one of two comments under Beverly's Instagram post, Giannis said, "I’m a basketball player I’m everywhere and everything @patbev21😂"
Antetokounmpo's humorous reply was nearly verbatim to what Beverly predicted the Greek Freak would say.
"He's going to say I'm everything, Pat," Beverley said in his attempt to imitate Giannis. "Pat, I'm everything."
Even the league has recognized how the modern NBA has been moving to position-less basketball. In 2023-24, the league adopted a "position-less" format for its All-NBA teams for the first time since 1955. Instead of a top five that included two guards, two forwards and one center, the All-NBA team is the five best regardless of position.
