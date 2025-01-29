Potential Trade Sending Bradley Beal to Bucks Seems Doubtful: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks could be one of the few teams to make a trade as the 2025 NBA trade deadline approaches.
The trade deadline is less than 10 days away, and the Bucks clearly need to make a trade to bolster their roster.
Since the Bucks are a second-apron team, making trades is a bit more complicated but not impossible. Many teams would need to be involved in a potential Bucks trade.
While the Bucks would love to trade for an elite star to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo, it won't be Suns star guard Bradley Beal.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, a trade for Beal to Milwaukee is unlikely.
"While the rumor mill has previously linked Beal to teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls in potential blockbuster scenarios with Butler landing in Phoenix, all evidence suggests Beal is comfortable staying in Phoenix, where he’s accepted his recent bench role in a professional manner despite being an All-Star three times and averaging over 30 points twice during his 11 seasons with the Washington Wizards."
Scotto says that Beal landing in Milwaukee is unlikely, and all evidence suggests that he is comfortable staying in Phoenix.
The 31-year-old All-Star is averaging 16.9 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three in 32 games.
NBA insider Chris Haynes elaborated on the Beal to Milwaukee rumors and said the Bucks have no interest in trading for him.
"Contrary to popular belief, I was just informed that the Milwaukee Bucks have not inquired about Phoenix Suns' star Bradley Beal," NBA reporter Chris Haynes said Wednesday. "In fact, it was explained to me that a connection between the two is nonexistent. So if Phoenix is able to acquire Jimmy Butler, it would not come via the Bucks taking on the star guard."
The Bucks are in a good spot as we approach the NBA trade deadline.
As of Jan. 28, the Bucks are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-18 record. They are only four and a half games back of the three seed and five and a half games back of the two seed.
