Rajon Rondo Believes Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo 'More Dominant' Than Shaquille O'Neal
Former 16-year NBA pro Rajon Rondo recently had high praise for one of his recent charges.
Rondo served as an assistant coach under his former Boston Celtics-era head coach, Doc Rivers, during the Milwaukee Bucks' Irvine training camp sessions ahead of the 2024-25 season.
The former four-time All-star point guard was particularly impressed by nine-time All-Star Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, saying that he felt the two-time league MVP may have been even more efficient in the post than a certain Hall of Fame superstar center.
While speaking with Michelle Beadle, Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back," Rondo unpacked just how great Antetokounmpo has been.
"He's one of one," Rondo said of Antetokounmpo. "I mean, he's his own person, he's his own identity as far as something that we've never seen in our game before."
The 6-foot-11 power forward has been a revelation for the Bucks this year on both ends of the floor, helping Milwaukee weather the storm of a patchy 2-8 start to its 2024-25 run. The team is now 25-17 and looking like, at the very least, a solid playoff out in the Eastern Conference, thanks mostly to Antetokounmpo and All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, plus some tactical lineup moves from Rivers.
"I think he is more dominant in the paint-wise than Shaq. You know, obviously the times are different," Rondo added. "I'm just saying numbers-wise, I think his percentages are greater, and I think he's scored maybe more points in the paint. Like I said, the game is different, but he's unstoppable. Like I said, just being able to dominate in certain areas."
"I tell these young guys, 'You don't have to be great everywhere, but if you can be your special talent and what you do best, and own it, and master it, then you can find a way to carve a niche, and be effective on the court,'" Rondo noted.
Across 1,207 career games in a 19-year career, the 7-foot-1 O'Neal averaged 23.7 points on 58.2 percent field goal shooting, 10.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists, while winning four championships for two different franchises (the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat), and is considered one of the great big men of all time. Antetokounmpo is rapidly catching up O'Neal's reputation.
