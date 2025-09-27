Should The Bucks Consider Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo for a Blockbuster Package?
The Milwaukee Bucks are keeping forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for the start of the season following a series of rumors circulating his name.
Antetokounmpo reportedly considered his future with the Bucks after the franchise was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs once again, marking consecutive seasons of disappointing endings early in the postseason.
In the end, the Bucks star is set to stay with the team, though he made some interesting comments
"I hope [a trade] never happens, but I'm expecting it… I say anything is possible," Antetokounmpo said during an interview with Greek news outlet Sport 24.
If a team can offer the Bucks a worthwhile package, Milwaukee could end up trading the star and starting fresh, replenishing their assets.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Idea
In light of the star's new comments, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey constructed a trade proposal that could make sense for the Bucks.
San Antonio Spurs receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks receive: Devin Vassell, Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, a 2026 first-round pick, a 2028 first-round pick, a 2030 first-round pick (via Minnesota) and a 2031 first-round pick (via Sacramento)
It's difficult to justify trading a top-five NBA player who is in his physical prime, but the Bucks organization is having trouble contending for titles.
Why the Trade Makes Sense for the Bucks
They lack draft picks, cap space, and tradeable players who can be combined for a significant upgrade.
With Antetokounmpo, the playoffs are always a reasonable expectation, but if the roster is not up to par, there is little chance of a deep run.
The Spurs' best package includes Dylan Harper, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He is a player who is projected to be an elite guard capable of scoring, defending, and playmaking for the team.
They also acquire Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, another promising guard who can provide two-way value, and four first-round picks, all of which replenish their currently limited draft pick supply.
Also, Devin Vassell provides a solid wing player who fits well alongside any core of players that may be added to the roster over the years.
The Bucks already have A.J. Green, an elite shooter, and adding all three of those players from the Spurs would come together to form a strong young core.
Milwaukee currently lacks a young core, and if Antetokounmpo were to live in free agency, the franchise would be stuck in a dark place for years.
Trading Antetokounmpo at his peak trade value, over the next year, would help secure the organization's future in the long term and allow the face of their franchise to build on his legacy elsewhere on a team that can truly contend.
