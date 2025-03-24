Suns Reveal Injury Status For Bradley Beal Ahead of Bucks Game
The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Phoenix Suns tonight as they look to go after their third straight win. Milwaukee is coming off a massive win over the Sacramento Kings and they will now try to keep pace in the Eastern Conference standings.
Heading into this game, Milwaukee sits as the No. 5 seed in the East standings. They hold a record of 40-32 but have the Detroit Pistons just behind them in the standings.
Every game becomes more paramount at this point in the year and Milwaukee can't afford to drop any matchups. But entering this game against the Suns, they may have caught a break.
Suns star guard Bradley Beal has been ruled out of this game due to a left hamstring injury. This leaves Phoenix down one of its three-star players entering this game.
Beal has been decent for the Suns this year but there have been times where he has seemed out of place. The former All-Star was heavily involved in trade rumors at the deadline but no deal took place.
For the year, Beal has averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. Beal has also shot 39.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season as well.
The Bucks will need to bring their focus in this game as the Suns have started to play much better of late. Phoenix has won six of their previous 10 games overall and is now in a position to make the postseason if the success continues.
Milwaukee will need to make sure that they don't take the Suns for granted due to this injury. The Bucks will be down a star themselves as guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out of this contest with an injury.
Star Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to carry the load again and will this team to another win. Antetokounmpo was special in the Bucks win over the Kings recently, dropping 32 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, one block, and one steal.
