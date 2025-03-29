Bucks Star Damian Lillard Drops New Hip Hop Track for Signature Oakley Shades
It's never ideal when a superstar gets hurt. It's even worse when that superstar gets hurt with just a couple of weeks until the playoffs start.
That's the reality that the Milwaukee Bucks are dealing with. Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with DVT and has been ruled out for an indefinite period.
Milwaukee has to find a way to win games without him, and they might have to figure out how to win in the postseason without him, too. Lillard is going to do everything he can to get back for the playoffs, though.
The injury certainly has hurt everyone involved, but Lillard is still trying to stay positive. He just has to let the doctors try to figure out a path that gets him back on the court in a timely manner.
Meanwhile, Lillard has continued to live his life. He loves making music and has dropped a new track that coincides with the release of new Oakley shades, for which he is a spokesperson.
It's good to see that Lillard can keep doing something else that gives him joy, even if he can't be on the basketball court. He might turn to music even more now that he can't play for the Bucks.
Milwaukee supports Lillard's creation of music. They love that he has another creative outlet that keeps him relaxed and fresh off the basketball court.
The Bucks are going to make sure that they keep Lillard close to the rest of the group as he undergoes treatment for his blood clots. They want to make sure that they don't isolate him.
Lillard's music has helped him be a better basketball player. The Bucks encourage him to do anything that makes him happier and a better basketball player.
Milwaukee has to find a way to keep winning games without Lillard in the lineup. That means that more pressure will fall on Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo has to stay healthy as well, reversing what happened last year. Last season, he missed the entire playoffs with an injury.
So far this year, Lillard is averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
